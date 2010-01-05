Dubai Shadow (formerly Australis Mentor) is a 79m (259.19ft) luxury superyacht, custom built in 1973 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Shimonoseki (Japan). This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are also the work of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. She was last refitted in 2006 by Platinum Yachts.

Dubai Shadow has a steel hull and superstructure with a beam of 12.40m (40.68ft) and a 5.35m (17.55ft) draft, a cruising speed of 14 knots, max speed of 15.50 knots and a range of 5000 nm from her 572000-litre fuel tanks.

This 79m super yacht is used as the immense support vessel for sprawling 160m behemoth, Dubai, otherwise known as the world’s largest yacht. Housing a vast collection of water toys, helicopters and other pleasure vehicles, Dubai Shadow has the distinction of being the world’s largest private support vessel which is only fitting considering who she works for.

Dubai Shadow offers accommodation for up to 32 guests in 16 suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 20 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.