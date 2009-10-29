Dubawi is a 90.6m luxury superyacht, built in 1989 by Cantiere Navale Ferrari and refitted in 2009 by Platinum Yachts. She is capable of accommodating up to 44 guests in ultimate luxury and comfort.

Based upon a former cruise vessel, Dubawi was converted to suit the owners specific requirements, combining a large main saloon, dinning room for up to 40 guests, night club with digital dance-floor and informal saloon with 22 Owners and guest suites. In addition there are large outdoor areas offering unsurpassed water-sports facilities with a large variety of water toys and diving equipment.

Complete engineering for the conversion, including an extension of 5 meters and replacement of the top deck by a new structure suited to the owners requirements, was performed in-house by Platinum Yachts design department.

The interior design was prepared by Platinum Yachts Interior Design team, with a large variety of custom made patterns together with a wide variety of materials such as a wide selection of rare woods, fabrics, marble, mosaic tiling, and custom made carpets combined with custom designed loose furniture.

After a full mechanical upgrade of the main machinery installation she can sail anywhere in the world, complying with the latest regulations. A fully replaced AC installation will guarantee trouble free and comfortable operation all over the world, including the harsh Middle-East environment.

This high class luxury Yacht offers an interior volume equal to a 130-m yacht but allowing access to almost every marina and bay due to her moderate length and draft.