Duke is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Duke measures 31.41 feet in length and has a beam of 7.57 feet with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Duke has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Duke accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Duke flies the flag of Greek.