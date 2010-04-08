We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 32.9m
Year 2012
Duke
Motor Yacht
Duke is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Duke measures 32.90 metres in length.
Duke has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.
Duke also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Accommodation
Duke accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
Duke has a hull NB of SL108-569.