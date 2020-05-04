Duke Town is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Duke Town measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 316 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Duke Town has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Frank Laupman.

Duke Town also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Duke Town has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Duke Town is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Duke Town measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 316 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Duke Town has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Frank Laupman.

Duke Town also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Duke Town has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Duke Town has a fuel capacity of 44,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Duke Town accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Duke Town is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 11436.

Duke Town is an ABS - A1 Yachting Service - AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.