Dulcinea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Dulcinea measures 32.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 205 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Dulcinea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory C. Marshall.

Her interior design is by Sheryl Guyan.

Dulcinea also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Dulcinea has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Dulcinea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Dulcinea measures 32.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 205 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Dulcinea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory C. Marshall.

Her interior design is by Sheryl Guyan.

Dulcinea also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Dulcinea has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dulcinea has a fuel capacity of 15,897 litres, and a water capacity of 3,595 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dulcinea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dulcinea has a hull NB of 7809.

Dulcinea flies the flag of Virgin Islands.