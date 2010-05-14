Dumb Luck
Dumb Luck is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Crescent Yachts.
Design
Dumb Luck measures 37.64 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 251 tonnes.
Dumb Luck has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Dumb Luck also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Dumb Luck has a top speed of 18.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Dumb Luck has a top speed of 18.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Dumb Luck has a fuel capacity of 30,280 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.
She also has a range of 1,850 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Dumb Luck accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Dumb Luck is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 17.