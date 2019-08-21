Dusur is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Bilgin Yachts, in Turkey.

Design

Dusur measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 10.00 feet.

Dusur has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Dusur also features naval architecture by Bilgin Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Dusur has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Dusur accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Dusur has a hull NB of 1214.

Dusur is a RINA class yacht.