Dwinger is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Royal Huisman .
Design
Dwinger measures 48.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.22 feet and a beam of 10.81 feet.
Dwinger has an aluminium hull.
Dwinger also features naval architecture by Gerard Dijkstra.
Performance and Capabilities
Dwinger has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Dwinger accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Dwinger is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Netherlands.