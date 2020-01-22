Read online now
Length 48.5m
Year 2012

Dwinger

2012

|

Sail Yacht

Dwinger is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Royal Huisman .

Design

Dwinger measures 48.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.22 feet and a beam of 10.81 feet.

Dwinger has an aluminium hull.

Dwinger also features naval architecture by Gerard Dijkstra.

Performance and Capabilities

Dwinger has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dwinger accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dwinger is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Netherlands.

