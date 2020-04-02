DXB is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

DXB measures 34.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.52 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

DXB has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Performance and Capabilities

DXB has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

DXB accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

DXB is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UAE.