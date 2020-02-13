Read online now
Length 32m
Year 2011

Dyna

2011

Motor Yacht

Dyna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Dyna measures 32.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.91 feet and a beam of 7.15 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Dyna has a top speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Dyna accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

14Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.15m

crew:

5

draft:

1.91m
