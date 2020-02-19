Dyna ® is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

Dyna ® is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Dyna ® measures 36.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 8.18 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes.

Dyna ® has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Dyna ® also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Dyna ® has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dyna ® has a fuel capacity of 42,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,700 litres.

Accommodation

Dyna ® accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dyna ® is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BC 129.

Dyna ® is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.