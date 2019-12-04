Dytan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Nobiskrug in Rendsburg, Germany.

Over more than a century of experience in shipbuilding, Nobiskrug has built around 750 vessels, having its current core business focused on the highly specialized construction of individually manufactured custom superyachts.

Design

Dytan measures 73.51 metres in length and has a beam of 12.58 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,682 tonnes.

Dytan has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Dytan also features naval architecture by Nobiskrug.

Performance and Capabilities

Dytan has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Dytan accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 23 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dytan has a hull NB of 783.

Dytan is a Germanischer Lloyd AG, GL/DNV 100A5 class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.