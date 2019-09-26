E-volution is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2020 by Perini Navi in Turkey.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

E-volution measures 42.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.7 feet with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Perini Navi.

Her interior design is by Marco Costanzi Architects.

E-volution also features naval architecture by Reichel Pugh.

Performance and Capabilities

E-volution has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

Accommodation

E-volution contains 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

E-volution has a hull NB of C.2371.