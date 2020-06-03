Eagle's Nest is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by MCP Yachts.

Design

Eagle's Nest measures 29.87 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.59 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Eagle's Nest has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Manoel Chaves.

Her interior design is by Norris.

Eagle's Nest also features naval architecture by MCP Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Eagle's Nest has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Eagle's Nest has a fuel capacity of 21,570 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Eagle's Nest accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eagle's Nest is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 80 (98/3).

Eagle's Nest is a LR class yacht.