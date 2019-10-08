E&E is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Cizgi Yat, in Turkey.

Design

E&E measures 42.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

E&E has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

E&E also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

E&E has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

E&E has a fuel capacity of 70,826 litres, and a water capacity of 21,500 litres.

Accommodation

E&E accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

E&E is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 03.

E&E is an ABS, Maltese Cross,+A1, E, CYS, Maltese Cross AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.