E&E
2011|
Motor Yacht
E&E is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Cizgi Yat, in Turkey.
Design
E&E measures 42.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
E&E has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her interior design is by Art Line.
E&E also features naval architecture by Vripack.
Performance and Capabilities
E&E has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.
E&E has a fuel capacity of 70,826 litres, and a water capacity of 21,500 litres.
Accommodation
E&E accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
E&E is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 03.
E&E is an ABS, Maltese Cross,+A1, E, CYS, Maltese Cross AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.