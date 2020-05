Easy Rider is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Easy Rider measures 35.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.08 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Easy Rider has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Easy Rider accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.