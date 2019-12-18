Ebony Shine

The original commissioners of Ocean Victory worked closely with designers and builders alike to focus on every possible detail when creating this extremely spacious yacht. She was drawn by De Voogt Naval Architects, launched by Dutch custom yacht builder Feadship in 2009 and features interior styling by Alberto Pinto and Laura Sessa.

Ocean Victory was built to entertain, with a twelve-person cinema, dining facilities on the outside deck for 32 people, a full health club with gym, sauna, hammam, steam room and massage room, contra flow swimming pool with fast heating technology and giant beach platform. These notable design elements are complemented by a range of tenders and toys housed in a spacious lazarette.

The interior of Ocean Victory can comfortably accommodate up to 14 people, with an owner’s stateroom (consisting of two bathrooms, two dressing rooms and a study), six guest suites and three lounges. The minor details give Ocean Victory her character, as bespoke elements on board include a teak windscreen on the sundeck and LED lighting system across the exterior which display colours in a kaleidoscope style.