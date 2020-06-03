Ecce Navigo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Valena Yachting in Bodrum, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2009.

Ecce Navigo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Valena Yachting in Bodrum, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Ecce Navigo measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Ecce Navigo has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Valena Yachting.

Ecce Navigo also features naval architecture by Valena Yachting.

Performance and Capabilities

Ecce Navigo has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Ecce Navigo has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ecce Navigo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ecce Navigo flies the flag of Malta.