Eccentric is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Eccentric measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Eccentric has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Eccentric also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Eccentric has a top speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Eccentric is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Eccentric measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Eccentric has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Eccentric also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Eccentric has a top speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Eccentric has a fuel capacity of 20,819 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Eccentric accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eccentric has a hull NB of 7728.