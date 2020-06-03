Ece Berrak is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Custom and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Ece Berrak measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Ece Berrak has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Ece Berrak has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ece Berrak accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ece Berrak flies the flag of Turkish.