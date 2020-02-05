Echo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Oceanfast and most recently refitted in 2013.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Echo measures 40.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet.

Echo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Bannenberg & Rowell is an award-winning superyacht design studio based in Fulham , the direct descendent of the Jon Bannenberg studio established in the early 1960s.

Echo also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Echo has a top speed of 24.70 knots and a cruising speed of 17.10 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system

Echo has a fuel capacity of 10 litres, and a water capacity of 1,670 litres.

Accommodation

Echo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Echo has a hull NB of Y03165.