Echoes
1998|
Motor Yacht
Echoes is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Northcoast Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2005.
Design
Echoes measures 24.99 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 97 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.
Echoes has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Paul Frederickson.
Her interior design is by Cathy Nichols.
Echoes also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.
Performance and Capabilities
Echoes has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Echoes has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Echoes has a fuel capacity of 10,978 litres, and a water capacity of 1,514 litres.
Accommodation
Echoes accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Echoes has a hull NB of 9882.