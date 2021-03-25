Echoes is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Northcoast Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2005.

Echoes is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Northcoast Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Echoes measures 24.99 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 97 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Echoes has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Paul Frederickson.

Her interior design is by Cathy Nichols.

Echoes also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Performance and Capabilities

Echoes has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Echoes has a fuel capacity of 10,978 litres, and a water capacity of 1,514 litres.

Accommodation

Echoes accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Echoes has a hull NB of 9882.