Eclipse is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Feadship and most recently refitted in 2008.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Eclipse measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 8.41 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Eclipse has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Eclipse also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Eclipse has a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Eclipse has a fuel capacity of 56,775 litres, and a water capacity of 18,300 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Eclipse accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eclipse has a hull NB of 646.

Eclipse is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.