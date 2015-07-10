We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 36.2m
Year 2013
Ecrider
Motor Yacht
Ecrider is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by AB Yachts, in Italy.
AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.
Design
Ecrider measures 36.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.25 feet and a beam of 7.5 feet.
Ecrider has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by AB Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Ecrider has a top speed of 54.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Ecrider accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.