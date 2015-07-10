Read online now
Length 36.2m
Year 2013

Ecrider

2013

|

Motor Yacht

Ecrider is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by AB Yachts, in Italy.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Ecrider measures 36.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.25 feet and a beam of 7.5 feet.

Ecrider has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by AB Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ecrider has a top speed of 54.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Ecrider accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

