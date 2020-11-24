Eendracht is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Oceanfast.

Eendracht is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Oceanfast.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Eendracht measures 36.00 metres in length.

Eendracht has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Oceanfast.

Eendracht also features naval architecture by Oceanfast.

Performance and Capabilities

Eendracht has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Eendracht has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Eendracht accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eendracht has a hull NB of 190.