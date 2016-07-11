Efficient Propulsion is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Maiora - Fipa Group, in Italy.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Efficient Propulsion measures 29.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Her interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Efficient Propulsion also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Efficient Propulsion has a top speed of 32.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Efficient Propulsion accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.