Length 29m
Year 2012
Efficient Propulsion
2012|
Motor Yacht
Efficient Propulsion is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Maiora - Fipa Group, in Italy.
The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.
Design
Efficient Propulsion measures 29.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet.Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.
Her interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Efficient Propulsion also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Performance and Capabilities
Efficient Propulsion has a top speed of 32.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Efficient Propulsion accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.