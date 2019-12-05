Eileen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Codecasa, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.

Eileen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Codecasa, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Eileen measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 622 tonnes.

Eileen has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by FM - Architettura d’Interni.

Eileen also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Eileen has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Eileen has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 19,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Eileen accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eileen has a hull NB of F.63.

Eileen is a Built to Lloyds Register 100 A1 SSC, YACHT, MONO G6, LMC Present Classification: RINA 100 – A 1.1 .Y. class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.