Eileen II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1934 by Alexander Stephens & Son.

Design

Eileen II measures 27.74 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.14 feet and a beam of 5.27 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Mylne Yacht Design.

Mylne Yacht Design is run today by our dedicated team of Naval Architects, Designers, and Engineers.

Eileen II also features naval architecture by Alfred Mylne.

Performance and Capabilities

Eileen II has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Eileen II has a fuel capacity of 2,200 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Eileen II accommodates up to 7 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.