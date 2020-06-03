Length 27.74m
Year 1934
Eileen II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1934 by Alexander Stephens & Son.
Design
Eileen II measures 27.74 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.14 feet and a beam of 5.27 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Mylne Yacht Design.
Eileen II also features naval architecture by Alfred Mylne.
Performance and Capabilities
Eileen II has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.
Eileen II has a fuel capacity of 2,200 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Eileen II accommodates up to 7 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.