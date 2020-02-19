Eji (previously named Project 472) is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Amels.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Eji measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Eji has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Laura Sessa Romboli.

Eji also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Eji has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Eji has a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Eji accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.