Ekali is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Aegean Builders.

Design

Ekali measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Ekali has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Antonis Ploutis.

Ekali also features naval architecture by Antonis Ploutis.

Performance and Capabilities

Ekali has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a tripple screw propulsion system.

Ekali has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ekali accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.