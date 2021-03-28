Ekali
1994|
Motor Yacht
Ekali is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Aegean Builders.
Design
Ekali measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.
Ekali has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Antonis Ploutis.
Ekali also features naval architecture by Antonis Ploutis.
Performance and Capabilities
Ekali has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a tripple screw propulsion system.
Ekali has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.
Accommodation
Ekali accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.