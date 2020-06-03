El Bandido is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Custom, in Turkey.

Design

El Bandido measures 31.70 metres in length and has a beam of 6.50 feet.

El Bandido has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

El Bandido has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

El Bandido accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

El Bandido flies the flag of Turkish.