El Bosco V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

El Bosco V measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.

El Bosco V has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

El Bosco V also features naval architecture by Sunseeker and Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

El Bosco V has a top speed of 29 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

El Bosco V has a fuel capacity of 14,780 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

El Bosco V accommodates up to 8 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.