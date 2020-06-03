El Boughaz I is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1930 by Bath Iron Works.

El Boughaz I is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1930 by Bath Iron Works.

Design

El Boughaz I measures 53.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 9.75 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 363 tonnes.

El Boughaz I has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gielow & Orr.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

El Boughaz I also features naval architecture by Gielow & Orr.

Performance and Capabilities

El Boughaz I has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

El Boughaz I has a fuel capacity of 48,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

El Boughaz I accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

El Boughaz I has a hull NB of 131.