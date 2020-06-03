El Boughaz I
1930|
Sail Yacht
El Boughaz I is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1930 by Bath Iron Works.
Design
El Boughaz I measures 53.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 9.75 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 363 tonnes.
El Boughaz I has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Gielow & Orr.
Her interior design is by John Munford Design.
El Boughaz I also features naval architecture by Gielow & Orr.
Performance and Capabilities
El Boughaz I has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
El Boughaz I is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1930 by Bath Iron Works.
Design
El Boughaz I measures 53.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 9.75 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 363 tonnes.
El Boughaz I has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Gielow & Orr.
Her interior design is by John Munford Design.
El Boughaz I also features naval architecture by Gielow & Orr.
Performance and Capabilities
El Boughaz I has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
El Boughaz I has a fuel capacity of 48,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.
She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
El Boughaz I accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.
Other Specifications
El Boughaz I has a hull NB of 131.