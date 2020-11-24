El Bravo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Cantiere Valdettaro .

El Bravo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Cantiere Valdettaro .

Design

El Bravo measures 32.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 6.91 metres.

El Bravo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

El Bravo also features naval architecture by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

El Bravo has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

El Bravo has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

El Bravo accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.