Length 48.8m
Year 1960

El Chris

1960

|

Motor Yacht

El Chris is a custom motor yacht launched in 1960 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany and most recently refitted in 2005.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

El Chris measures 48.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

El Chris has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

El Chris also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

El Chris has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

El Chris has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

El Chris accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

El Chris has a hull NB of 13292.

El Chris is a BV/GL class yacht. She flies the flag of Panama.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

14
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7m

crew:

6

draft:

2.3m
