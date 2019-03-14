Luxury Motor yacht EL JEFE was built by Derecktor Shipyards in New York in 1990 for Mr. Robert Derecktor himself. In 2007 she was sold to her current owner and has since undergone a major interior and exterior refit in the Spring of 2015.

El Jefe is a tri-level yacht with plenty of space both inside and out and her high-end furnishings compliment the attractive interior decor that make you feel right at home.



Aboard El Jefe you can expect sumptuous luxury, impeccable craftsmanship, seamless service and world class cuisine. From the day you board until the moment you depart, our crew will be there to serve every request while creating a custom yachting experience for you unlike any other.

One of the finest Derecktor super yachts ever built. She was originally built for, and was indeed, Henry Burger’s personal pride and joy.



Thousands of hours, by talented craftsmen, have been invested into refitting and maintaining El Jefe.



El Jefe is 115 feet in length, has four staterooms and accommodates up to 8-10 guests and 5 crew members.



Each guest stateroom is tastefully decorated and designed for maximum luxury and comfort, each guest room includes a private washroom. With a tank capacity of over 24,605 liters this diesel engine yacht has worldwide cruising capabilities. The possibilities are endless.