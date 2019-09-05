El Leon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Overmarine in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

El Leon measures 54.00 metres in length and has a beam of 9.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

El Leon has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Overmarine.

Performance and Capabilities

El Leon has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

El Leon has a fuel capacity of 71,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

El Leon accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.