Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 54m
Year 2018

El Leon

2018

|

Motor Yacht

El Leon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Overmarine in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

El Leon measures 54.00 metres in length and has a beam of 9.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

El Leon has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Overmarine.

Performance and Capabilities

El Leon has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

El Leon has a fuel capacity of 71,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

El Leon accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

29Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

9.01m

crew:

9

draft:

-
Other Overmarine yachts
Related News