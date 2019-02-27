Launched in 1865, this 145.72 metre long Egyptian presidential yacht is not only one of the world's largest but also one of the oldest.

Built in 1865 by the Samuda Brothers in London, the yacht was intended for the King of Egypt.

El Mahrousa, which translates into English as 'The Protected', was for a period officially named El Horreya - Freedom.

Originally named Mahroussa, El Horriya was extended in 1872 and again in 1905.

She features external design by the British naval architect Sir Oliver Lang, who designed some of the finest British navy ships of the 19th Century.

Nowadays she is berthed in Alexandria and is used as a presidential yacht and a training ship by the Egyptian Navy.