Length 145.72m
Year 1865

El Mahrousa

1865

|

Motor Yacht

Launched in 1865, this 145.72 metre long Egyptian presidential yacht is not only one of the world's largest but also one of the oldest.

Built in 1865 by the Samuda Brothers in London, the yacht was intended for the King of Egypt.

El Mahrousa, which translates into English as 'The Protected', was for a period officially named El Horreya - Freedom.

Originally named Mahroussa, El Horriya was extended in 1872 and again in 1905.

She features external design by the British naval architect Sir Oliver Lang, who designed some of the finest British navy ships of the 19th Century.

Nowadays she is berthed in Alexandria and is used as a presidential yacht and a training ship by the Egyptian Navy.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

13m

crew:

160

draft:

5.3m
The Top 100

Rank

#9

2020 Forecasted rank: #10
View top 100
