Elada is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Bilgin Yachts, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Elada measures 31.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 135 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Elada has a wood/GRP hull with a wood/GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Eric Breda.

Elada also features naval architecture by Cizgi Yat.

Performance and Capabilities

Elada has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Elada has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Elada accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Elada is a RINA 100-A-1.1 “Y” class yacht. She flies the flag of Panama.