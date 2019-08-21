Elada is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Bilgin Yachts, in Turkey.

Design

Elada measures 45.00 metres in length.

Elada has a wood hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Elada also features naval architecture by Bilgin Yachts.

Accommodation

Elada accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Elada has a hull NB of 914.