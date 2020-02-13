Elaldrea+ is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Elaldrea+ measures 48.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 feet and a beam of 9.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Elaldrea+ has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Horacio Bozzo Design.

Horacio Bozzo Design is a Yacht Design company specialized in the over 40 meter Motoryacht market.

Elaldrea+ also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Elaldrea+ has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Elaldrea+ has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Elaldrea+ accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Elaldrea+ has a hull NB of FB 702.

Elaldrea+ is a RINA class yacht.