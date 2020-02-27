Elaldrea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2005.

Elaldrea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2005.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Elaldrea measures 34.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes.

Elaldrea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Elaldrea also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Elaldrea has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Elaldrea has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Elaldrea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Elaldrea has a hull NB of BC11.

Elaldrea is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Barbados.