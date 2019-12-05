Length 74.5m
Year 2018
Elandess
2018
Motor Yacht
Elandess is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Abeking & Rasmussen, in Germany.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
Elandess measures 74.50 metres in length and has a beam of 12.8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,065 tonnes.Her exterior design and interior design is by Eidsgaard Design.
Elandess also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Performance and Capabilities
Elandess has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Elandess accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins.
Other Specifications
Elandess has a hull NB of 6502.