Length 33.4m
Year 1991

Elba

1991

|

Motor Yacht

Elba is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Astilleros Armon.

Design

Elba measures 33.40 metres in length and has a beam of 7.42 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes.

Elba has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by Jaime Oliver.

Performance and Capabilities

Elba has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Elba has a fuel capacity of 56,740 litres, and a water capacity of 7,400 litres.

Accommodation

Elba accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

