Eleanor Allen is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2011.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Eleanor Allen measures 34.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 158 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Eleanor Allen has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Kirschstein Designs Ltd.

Eleanor Allen also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Eleanor Allen has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Eleanor Allen has a fuel capacity of 34,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Eleanor Allen accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eleanor Allen is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 620.

Eleanor Allen is a LR/RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.