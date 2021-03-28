We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Electa
1990|
Sail Yacht
Electa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by CCYD.
Design
Electa measures 38.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.66 metres and a beam of 7.77 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 179 tonnes.
Electa has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.
Electa also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Electa has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Electa has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
Accommodation
Electa accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.