Length 38.25m
Year 1990

Electa

1990

|

Sail Yacht

Electa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by CCYD.

Design

Electa measures 38.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.66 metres and a beam of 7.77 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 179 tonnes.

Electa has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Electa also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Electa has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Electa has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Electa accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

13Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.77m

crew:

6

draft:

6.66m
