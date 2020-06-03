Elegance 85 New Line is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Elegance Yachts.

Design

Elegance 85 New Line measures 25.90 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.

Elegance 85 New Line has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Elegance 85 New Line has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Elegance 85 New Line accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.