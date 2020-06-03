Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.9m
Year 2010

Elegance 85 New Line

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Elegance 85 New Line is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Elegance Yachts.

Design

Elegance 85 New Line measures 25.90 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.

Elegance 85 New Line has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Elegance 85 New Line has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Elegance 85 New Line accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

25Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.1m

crew:

2

draft:

-
Featured Events