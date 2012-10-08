Elegance 90 Dynasty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Elegance 90 Dynasty measures 27 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Elegance 90 Dynasty has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,200 litres.

Accommodation

Elegance 90 Dynasty accommodates up to 12 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.