Elegance 94 Dynasty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Elegance 94 Dynasty measures 28.65 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.

Elegance 94 Dynasty has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Horizon Yachts.

Accommodation

Elegance 94 Dynasty accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.